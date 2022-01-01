دليل الشركات
Ad Hoc الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ad Hoc يتراوح من $99,960 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $152,434 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ad Hoc. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
مصمم المنتج
Median $122K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

محلل أعمال
$102K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$100K
مدير المنتج
Median $125K
مدير البرامج
$152K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Ad Hoc adalah مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $152,434. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Ad Hoc adalah $123,500.

