ACV Auctions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ACV Auctions من $85,425 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $200,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ACV Auctions. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $150K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $200K
عالم بيانات
Median $110K

مصمم منتجات
$87.6K
مدير منتج
$85.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ACV Auctions هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $200,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ACV Auctions هو $110,000.

