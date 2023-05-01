دليل الشركات
action
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن action قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    ACTION is a network of over 1,000 patients, families, doctors, nurses, researchers, and industry partners working together to improve outcomes for children and ACHD patients with heart dysfunction. They aim to improve access to world-class VAD and heart failure care through real-world data and collaboration. They have grown to include nearly every children’s hospital in the U.S. that performs pediatric VAD surgeries and have expanded to hospitals in 6 countries. Their learning network approach allows for critical improvements in areas that are often untouched by clinical trials alone.

    actionlearningnetwork.org
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2017
    سنة التأسيس
    351
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ action

    شركات ذات صلة

    • DoorDash
    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى