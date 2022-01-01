دليل الشركات
Acquia
Acquia الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Acquia يتراوح من $15,760 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $214,200 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Acquia. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $38.4K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $90K
خدمة العملاء
$15.8K

محلل بيانات
$109K
عالم البيانات
$214K
التسويق
$75.4K
مصمم المنتج
$111K
مدير المنتج
$129K
المبيعات
$58.7K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$26.6K
مهندس حلول
$134K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$124K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Acquia je عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $214,200. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Acquia je $99,725.

