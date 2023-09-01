دليل الشركات
ACME Capital الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ACME Capital من $15,107 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $178,850 لمنصب مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ACME Capital. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K
كاتب تقني
$15.1K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$179K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ACME Capital هي مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $178,850. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ACME Capital هو $130,000.

