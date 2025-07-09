Accor الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Accor يتراوح من $29,383 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ كاتب محتوى إعلاني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $72,648 لـ محلل أمن المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Accor. آخر تحديث: 8/15/2025

مساعد إداري
$29.8K
كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$29.4K
مدير المشاريع
$69K

محلل أمن المعلومات
$72.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$69.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Accor هو محلل أمن المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $72,648. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Accor هو $69,021.

