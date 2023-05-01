دليل الشركات
AccessFintech
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن AccessFintech قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    AccessFintech is a technology company that aims to transform the financial industry operating model by driving control, transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the financial ecosystem. Founded in 2015 by financial industry veterans, AccessFintech operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed to enable firms to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.

    accessfintech.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2016
    سنة التأسيس
    126
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AccessFintech

    شركات ذات صلة

    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى