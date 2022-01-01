دليل الشركات
Accedo
Accedo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Accedo يتراوح من $31,834 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $139,887 لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Accedo. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$93.9K
مستشار إداري
$140K
التسويق
$76.2K

مصمم المنتج
$50.7K
مدير المنتج
$93.3K
مدير البرامج
$73.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$31.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$115K
مهندس حلول
$108K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$99.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Accedo هو مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $139,887. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Accedo هو $93,602.

موارد أخرى