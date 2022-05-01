دليل الشركات
Abrigo
Abrigo الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Abrigo من $94,565 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $154,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Abrigo. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $154K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

خدمة العملاء
$141K
مدير منتج
$94.6K

مهندس حلول
$151K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Abrigo هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $154,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Abrigo هو $146,000.

