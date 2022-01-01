دليل الشركات
ABOUT YOU الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ABOUT YOU يتراوح من $65,128 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $92,656 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ABOUT YOU. آخر تحديث: 8/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $69.8K
محلل بيانات
$70.3K
عالم البيانات
$69.4K

مصمم المنتج
$92.7K
مدير المنتج
$81.5K
مدير المشاريع
$65.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ABOUT YOU هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $92,656. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ABOUT YOU هو $70,053.

