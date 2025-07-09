دليل الشركات
ABC Consultants
ABC Consultants الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ABC Consultants يتراوح من $18,639 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $31,829 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ABC Consultants. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

الموارد البشرية
$18.6K
مدير المنتج
$31.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$18.8K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ABC Consultants هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $31,829. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ABC Consultants هو $18,834.

