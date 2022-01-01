دليل الشركات
ABBYY
ABBYY الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ABBYY من $36,116 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $111,543 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ABBYY. آخر تحديث: 9/8/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $80K
محلل أعمال
$93.6K
التطوير المؤسسي
$39.2K

خدمة العملاء
$36.4K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$36.1K
التسويق
$46.6K
مدير منتج
$78.2K
مدير مشروع
$72.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$112K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ABBYY هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $111,543. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ABBYY هو $72,136.

