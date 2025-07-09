دليل الشركات
Aakash Educational Services
Aakash Educational Services الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aakash Educational Services يتراوح من $3,074 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $25,305 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aakash Educational Services. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$3.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$6K
المبيعات
$7.2K

مهندس برمجيات
$25.3K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Aakash Educational Services is مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aakash Educational Services is $6,605.

