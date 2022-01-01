دليل الشركات
84.51˚
84.51˚ الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب 84.51˚ من $80,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $252,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في 84.51˚. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

عالم بيانات
Median $123K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

عالم أبحاث

المبيعات
Median $105K

مدير منتج
Median $252K
عمليات التسويق
$80.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$241K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في 84.51˚ هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $252,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في 84.51˚ هو $131,600.

