دليل الشركات
7-Eleven
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

7-Eleven الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب 7-Eleven من $13,345 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $189,750 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في 7-Eleven. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer II $138K
Senior Software Engineer $157K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Median $178K
محلل بيانات
Median $90K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $190K
مصمم منتجات
Median $120K
محاسب
$13.3K
محلل أعمال
$86.4K
خبير تسوية مطالبات
$99.5K
خدمة العملاء
$37.7K
عالم بيانات
$126K
محلل مالي
$98.5K
مهندس أجهزة
$131K
الموارد البشرية
$119K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$32.2K
التسويق
$181K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$156K
مدير مشروع
$39.6K
المبيعات
$45K
مهندس حلول
$127K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$15.7K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في 7-Eleven هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $189,750. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في 7-Eleven هو $119,400.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ 7-Eleven

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Sephora
  • Giant Eagle
  • Columbia Distributing
  • Faire
  • Zappos.com
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى