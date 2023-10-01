دليل الشركات
6point6
6point6 الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب 6point6 من $69,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $170,439 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في 6point6. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $69K
عالم بيانات
$141K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$170K

مهندس حلول
$133K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at 6point6 is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 6point6 is $136,993.

