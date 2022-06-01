دليل الشركات
66degrees الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب 66degrees من $131,340 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $250,848 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في 66degrees. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $138K
عالم بيانات
$181K
مصمم منتجات
$131K

مدير مشروع
$181K
المبيعات
$229K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$219K
مهندس حلول
$251K
مدير برنامج تقني
$179K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at 66degrees is مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $250,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 66degrees is $180,746.

