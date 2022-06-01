دليل الشركات
3Pillar Global
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

3Pillar Global الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب 3Pillar Global من $46,892 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $217,905 لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في 3Pillar Global. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.9K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

نجاح العملاء
$218K
مصمم منتجات
$164K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
مدير منتج
$46.9K
مدير مشروع
$51.1K
المبيعات
$80.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$60.4K
مدير برنامج تقني
$107K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في 3Pillar Global هي نجاح العملاء at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $217,905. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في 3Pillar Global هو $70,384.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ 3Pillar Global

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Xoriant
  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • DDN
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى