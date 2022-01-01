3M الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 3M يتراوح من $21,444 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $253,260 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 3M. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025
0%
سنة 1
0%
سنة 2
100 %
سنة 3
في 3M، تخضع RSU + Options لجدول استحقاق لمدة 3 سنوات:
0% يستحق في 1st-سنة (0.00% سنوي)
0% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (0.00% سنوي)
100% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (100.00% سنوي)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
سنة 1
33.3%
سنة 2
33.3%
سنة 3
في 3M، تخضع RSU + Options لجدول استحقاق لمدة 3 سنوات:
33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوي)
33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوي)
33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوي)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
