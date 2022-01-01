دليل الشركات
3M الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 3M يتراوح من $21,444 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $253,260 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 3M. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس ميكانيكي
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
مدير المشاريع
Median $120K

محلل مالي
Median $100K
عالم البيانات
Median $134K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
Median $83.5K
محلل أعمال
Median $126K
مهندس عتاد
Median $128K
محاسب
$65.2K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$81.4K
عمليات الأعمال
$126K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$158K
تطوير الأعمال
$155K
مهندس كيميائي
$97.5K
خدمة العملاء
$130K
مدير علوم البيانات
$166K
الموارد البشرية
$148K
مصمم صناعي
$125K
مستشار إداري
$148K
التسويق
$164K
عمليات التسويق
$159K
مهندس مواد
$149K
مصمم المنتج
$89.2K
مدير المنتج
$21.4K
المبيعات
$116K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$109K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$166K
مهندس حلول
$253K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$146K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$99K
جدول الاستحقاق

0%

سنة 1

0%

سنة 2

100 %

سنة 3

نوع السهم
RSU + Options

في 3M، تخضع RSU + Options لجدول استحقاق لمدة 3 سنوات:

  • 0% يستحق في 1st-سنة (0.00% سنوي)

  • 0% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (0.00% سنوي)

  • 100% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (100.00% سنوي)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

سنة 1

33.3%

سنة 2

33.3%

سنة 3

نوع السهم
RSU + Options

في 3M، تخضع RSU + Options لجدول استحقاق لمدة 3 سنوات:

  • 33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوي)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوي)

  • 33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.30% سنوي)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 3M هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $253,260. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 3M هو $125,715.

