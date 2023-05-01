دليل الشركات
3DEO
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن 3DEO قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    3DEO is a leading additive manufacturing service provider that combines mass production metal 3D printing capabilities with multi-disciplinary design and product development expertise. They offer true end-to-end solutions using their own proprietary technology and approach every project as a collaborative partnership. They serve customers in the medical, industrial, consumer products, and aerospace industries and help with early-stage design, component functionality optimization, design for additive manufacturing, and production at scale. They hold more than 20 patents for their 3D printing technology and have won numerous awards for their material properties, capabilities, and designs.

    http://www.3deo.co
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2016
    سنة التأسيس
    126
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ 3DEO

    شركات ذات صلة

    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Square
    • Google
    • PayPal
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى