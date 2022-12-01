دليل الشركات
3Commas
3Commas الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 3Commas يتراوح من $38,745 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $82,802 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 3Commas. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

محلل بيانات
$38.7K
عالم البيانات
$82.8K
مصمم المنتج
$51K

مدير المنتج
$47.8K
مدير المشاريع
$49.8K
مهندس برمجيات
$69.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 3Commas هو عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $82,802. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 3Commas هو $50,354.

