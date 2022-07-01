دليل الشركات
360Learning
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2010
    سنة التأسيس
    420
    عدد الموظفين
    $50M-$100M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ 360Learning

