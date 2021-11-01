دليل الشركات
[24]7.ai
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

[24]7.ai الرواتب

نطاق رواتب [24]7.ai يتراوح من $10,626 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $271,953 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في [24]7.ai. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $147K
خدمة العملاء
$10.6K
عالم البيانات
$26.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
مدير المنتج
$256K
مدير المشاريع
$130K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$272K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في [24]7.ai هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $271,953. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في [24]7.ai هو $138,323.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ [24]7.ai

شركات ذات صلة

  • BigID
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • MathWorks
  • Riverbed Technology
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى