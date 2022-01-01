دليل الشركات
23andMe الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 23andMe يتراوح من $48,634 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $305,520 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 23andMe. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
محلل أعمال
$181K
محلل بيانات
$147K

عالم البيانات
$228K
محلل مالي
$175K
التسويق
$306K
مصمم المنتج
$48.6K
مدير البرامج
$227K
مُوظِّف
$242K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$204K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$269K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$173K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 23andMe هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $305,520. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 23andMe هو $203,593.

