1X Technologies الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 1X Technologies يتراوح من $72,525 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $193,184 لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 1X Technologies. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$193K
مهندس عتاد
$127K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$83.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$72.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at 1X Technologies is خدمة العملاء at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1X Technologies is $104,998.

