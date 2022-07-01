دليل الشركات
1WorldSync الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 1WorldSync يتراوح من $7,568 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم جرافيك في الطرف الأدنى إلى $140,700 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 1WorldSync. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

مصمم جرافيك
$7.6K
مصمم المنتج
$29.6K
عمليات الإيرادات
$74.5K

مهندس برمجيات
$141K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 1WorldSync هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $140,700. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 1WorldSync هو $52,005.

موارد أخرى