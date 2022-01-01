دليل الشركات
1mg
1mg الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 1mg يتراوح من $17,058 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $67,135 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 1mg. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $17.1K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $63.5K
مصمم المنتج
$20.3K

مدير المنتج
$67.1K
مدير البرامج
$42.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 1mg هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $67,135. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 1mg هو $36,319.

موارد أخرى