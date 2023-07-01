دليل الشركات
1910 Genetics
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2018
    سنة التأسيس
    31
    عدد الموظفين
    $0-$1M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

