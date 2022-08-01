دليل الشركات
17LIVE
17LIVE الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 17LIVE يتراوح من $32,536 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $63,680 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 17LIVE. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $39K

مهندس تطبيقات iOS

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

محلل أعمال
$32.5K
محلل بيانات
$40.5K

عالم البيانات
$50.8K
مصمم المنتج
$63.7K
مدير المنتج
$41.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$58.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 17LIVE هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $63,680. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 17LIVE هو $41,479.

