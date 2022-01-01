دليل الشركات
11:FS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 11:FS يتراوح من $79,395 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $99,494 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 11:FS. آخر تحديث: 8/10/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$98K
مدير المنتج
$99.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$79.4K

الأسئلة الشائعة

موارد أخرى