دليل الشركات
10x Genomics
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

10x Genomics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 10x Genomics يتراوح من $92,859 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المرافق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $477,375 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 10x Genomics. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $332K

مهندس ضمان جودة البرمجيات

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $230K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
عالم البيانات
$347K
مدير المرافق
$92.9K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$203K
قانوني
$375K
عمليات التسويق
$285K
مهندس بصريات
$219K
مصمم المنتج
$159K
مدير المنتج
$353K
مُوظِّف
$214K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$477K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 10x Genomics هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $477,375. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 10x Genomics هو $230,000.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ 10x Genomics

شركات ذات صلة

  • Verily
  • MobileIron
  • JFrog
  • Extreme Networks
  • Natera
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى