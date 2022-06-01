دليل الشركات
10Pearls
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

10Pearls الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 10Pearls يتراوح من $15,393 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $45,328 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 10Pearls. آخر تحديث: 8/2/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $18.4K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
$15.4K
مصمم المنتج
$45.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at 10Pearls is مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $45,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 10Pearls is $18,425.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ 10Pearls

شركات ذات صلة

  • Birlasoft
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • Mu Sigma
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى